Former 4th-overall pick Clelin Ferrell is healthy scratch for Raiders

Ahead of their Week 1 Monday Night Football meeting vs. the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders found a way to make headlines.

Defensive Clelin Ferrell was named a healthy scratch for their season opener. When the Raiders announced their inactive list prior to the game, Ferrell was among them:

The following players are inactive for #BALvsLV pic.twitter.com/TU5SdkDyrs — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2021

Ferrell, 24, was the fourth-overall pick of the Raiders at the 2019 NFL draft. At the time, many thought Ferrell was a reach by Las Vegas.

Now some are starting to attach the word “bust” to him regarding his draft status. Being a healthy scratch is not going to do much to change that sentiment.

In 26 career games, Ferrell has 6.5 sacks.

Last season he was held to 11 games played due to COVID-19 and time spent on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. He had only two sacks in 2020.

Without Ferrell the Raiders will still have the likes of Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue and Carl Nassib coming off the edge.

