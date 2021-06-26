Former 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin’s Olympic bid ends

Before leaving the 49ers in a 2020 trade with the Eagles, Marquise Goodwin expressed his desire to compete in the 2020 Olympics. The games got pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop Goodwin from trying to make his way back onto the United States Olympic team. His dream perished Friday in the semifinal of the US Olympic trials.

After making his way onto the team for the 2012 games in London, he failed to qualify for 2016. His second attempt at becoming a two-time Olympian was squandered during the Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore. when he managed to jump 24-feet-10-inches and finish in 19th place, which is well shy of his personal best 27-feet-7-inches.

Goodwin opted to sit out the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and actually reverted back to the 49ers’ roster in 2021 because of stipulations in the trade between San Francisco and Philadelphia during the 2020 draft that sent the receiver to the Eagles in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He was later released by the 49ers, and eventually signed by the Bears.

Had he qualified for the Olympics, he would’ve likely missed at least part of his first training camp with Chicago. Now he’ll get some time off before camp starts.

Goodwin spent three seasons with the 49ers after signing with the club as a free agent before the 2017 campaign. He played in 36 games and hauled in 91 receptions for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns.