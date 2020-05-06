The Raiders are in need of a backup running back to help take the load off Josh Jacobs.

It appears coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock had a veteran in mind, one who would fit in with the culture, help mentor Jacobs and still produce on the field -- Frank Gore. The NFL's No. 3 all-time rushing leader agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Jets on Tuesday, but he told NFL.com's Jim Trotter that he also had an offer from the Silver and Black.

In the end, Gore chose the Jets due to his relationship with coach Adam Gase who Gore was with during his time with the Miami Dolphins.

"I got an opportunity to get back with a good friend and a guy I respect, and I'm happy that he wanted me to be on his team," Gore told Trotter. "And I'm happy to be around a guy who has done some great things in this league in Le'Veon Bell. That can motivate me. And I can help out the young kid that they just drafted, La'Mical Perine."

Gore would have been an ideal addition for the Raiders. He's a veteran back who can hold up in pass protection, take care of the football and who Gruden could trust to gain yards and make the right play whenever called upon.

We know how good Jacobs was last season. He should have been named Offensive Rookie of the Year, and likely would have if not for a shoulder injury that sidelined him at the end of the season.

[RELATED: Gore, Lynch survive because value goes beyond backfield]

Even at age 36, Gore still was productive during his lone season in Buffalo. He rushed for 599 yards, while splitting time with rookie Devin Singletary.

Now, the Raiders must find another back to help spell Jacobs, or hope rookie Lynn Bowden, who they drafted in the third round, can provide immediate help in the backfield.

[RAIDERS TALK: Listen to the latest episode]





Former 49ers star Frank Gore turned down Raiders offer to join Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area