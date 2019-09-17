Former 49ers sixth-round NFL draft pick Kaden Smith claimed by Giants

The New York Giants on Monday claimed former 49ers tight end Kaden Smith off waivers.

The 49ers waived Smith on Saturday to promote running back Jeff Wilson from the practice squad to help compensate for the loss of Tevin Coleman to a high-ankle sprain.

The move paid immediate dividends for the 49ers, as Wilson was active for the game and scored his first two career touchdowns on runs of 2 and 4 yards. He gained 34 yards on 10 rushing attempts.

The 49ers planned to re-sign Smith to the practice squad if he cleared waivers. Smith was a 2019 sixth-round draft pick from Stanford. He made the 49ers' initial 53-man roster as the team's fourth tight end behind George Kittle, Ross Dwelley and Levine Toilolo.

Smith caught four passes for 44 yards during the preseason.

