Former 49ers running back Frank Gore selling Santa Clara home for $1.3M

Dalton Johnson
NBC Sports BayArea

Frank Gore hasn't played for the 49ers since 2014, so it's no surprise he's selling his Santa Clara townhouse. 

Gore, now with the Bills, lists his former home for $1.3 million, Claudine Zap of Realtor.com reported Friday. The 36-year-old running back originally bought the property for $860,000 back in 2007, his third season with the 49ers. 

The 1,242-square foot home holds three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Outside, there is a deck full of seating for relaxation or a dining area. 

Photos courtesy of Realtor.com

