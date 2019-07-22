Frank Gore hasn't played for the 49ers since 2014, so it's no surprise he's selling his Santa Clara townhouse.

Gore, now with the Bills, lists his former home for $1.3 million, Claudine Zap of Realtor.com reported Friday. The 36-year-old running back originally bought the property for $860,000 back in 2007, his third season with the 49ers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 1,242-square foot home holds three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Outside, there is a deck full of seating for relaxation or a dining area.

Photos courtesy of Realtor.com.

PROPERTY GALLERY HERE

Former 49ers running back Frank Gore selling Santa Clara home for $1.3M originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area