Former 49ers receiver Antonio Bryant trolls Patriots over Antonio Brown

No, not that AB.

Former 49ers wide receiver Antonio Bryant has been hit with a barrage of attacks on Twitter over the past month due to users assuming the 38-year-old is embattled free agent Antonio Brown.

The mistake is easy to understand initially, as Bryant uses his initials "AB" for his name and the handle "@ab89" is very similar to Brown's "@AB84".

Bryant hasn't exactly shied away from the trolls, as he seems to enjoy engaging with the many who hop into his mentions to criticize Antonio Brown's behavior.

Nope not me...Wrong AB! — 🆎 (@ab89) September 11, 2019

With the news of the Patriots releasing Brown on Friday, Bryant took advantage of his opportunity to take a shot at New England and the (briefly) former Raiders wideout.

I hate everything about the Patriots and their fans ✌️🏿 — 🆎 (@ab89) September 20, 2019

The younger AB has not been quiet on social media himself, as he continues to flaunt his wealth despite now finding himself on the unemployment line.

Antonio Bryant last played in the NFL in 2009 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bryant signed a four-year, $12 million deal with the 49ers back in 2006, but was released after just one season following reported issues with former coach Mike Nolan and a suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

