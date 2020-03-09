Former 49ers, Raiders QB Josh Johnson rips XFL coach over play calling

Despite signing with just about every single NFL team, including the 49ers and Raiders, quarterback Josh Johnson never got much of an extended run as a starter.

Now, the 33-year-old Oakland native is getting a chance to start for the LA Wildcats of the XFL, and is making the most of his opportunity.

But during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Vipers, Johnson was not happy with Wildcats offensive coordinator Norm Chow and lit into him on a phone call from the sidelines to the coach's booth. Yes, XFL allows these conversations to be heard on live broadcasts.

"Too much complaining instead of coaching," Johnson said on the sideline as he walked to get on the phone with Chow.

Once Johnson and Chow were connected, Johnson didn't hold back.

"Coach, y'all doing way too much arguing and complaining," Johnson said. "Call plays. Stop that. Stop it."

Chow never had a chance to respond. Johnson hung up the phone right away.

Johnson completed 20 of 36 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns in LA's 41-34 win over the Vipers.

Selected in the fifth-round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson signed a two-year contract with the 49ers in March of 2012. He was cut just five months later.

After that, Johnson bounced around NFL, making stops with the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, 49ers again, Bengals again, the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Raiders, Washington and Detroit Lions.

The XFL thrives on moments like this, so we're pretty sure Johnson won't be disciplined for yelling at his offensive coordinator. In the No Fun League, this definitely wouldn't fly.

