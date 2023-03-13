Former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to contract with Raiders

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5-million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Associated Press has reported, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until Wednesday. Garoppolo's contract includes $34 million in guaranteed money, the person said.

After spending the first three years of his NFL career as Tom Brady's backup with the New England Patriots, Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers during the 2017 season. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2019 season, a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and two appearances in the NFC championship game, including a 20-17 loss to the Rams following the 2021 season.

His tenure with the 49ers was marred by injuries, which ended his 2020 and 2022 seasons prematurely. San Francisco traded up in the 2021 draft to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall. Lance was named the starter in 2022 but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

When Garoppolo injured his foot in Week 13, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy took over and led the 49ers to another NFC championship appearance.

After entering free agency for the first time in his career, Garoppolo appears set to take over for longtime Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr, who was cut by Las Vegas earlier in the offseason after he declined to waive his no-trade clause. He agreed to a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier this month.

None of the deals will become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

