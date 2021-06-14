Former 49ers QB Nick Mullens to sign with Eagles

Nick Mullens found a new home in free agency. The Philadelphia Eagles on Monday announced they agreed to contract termsthey agreed to contract terms with the 49ers’ former backup signal caller.

Mullen joined the 49ers in 2017 as an undrafted rookie, and eventually made his way onto the active roster in 2018 when Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL. An injury to CJ Beathard later in 2018 pushed Mullens into a starting role where he played well enough to put himself in the mix as the QB2 the following year. He held onto that role through his final season with the club in 2020.

Across three years on the roster, Mullens wound up starting 16 games with five wins and 11 losses. He completed 64.5 percent of his throws for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in 19 games. His 4,405 yards through 16 starts are the second-most ever by a quarterback in his first 16 games. Patrick Mahomes is the only player with more.

Turnovers were an issue for Mullens though and it became clear as last season progressed that San Francisco needed to upgrade their backup QB situation. There seemed to be an outside chance Mullens might return to compete for the third quarterback spot, but the 49ers opted to move on entirely with Mullens doing the same and joining Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco in Philadelphia.