Former 49ers DE Parys Haralson dies at 37

The San Francisco 49ers on Monday announced former defensive end and director of player engagement Parys Haralson died at age 37.

The team released a statement on his passing:

The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing. Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.

Haralson was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of the University of Tennessee in the 2006 draft. He spent seven seasons in red and gold before moving on to the New Orleans Saints for his final two years as a pro.

In nine seasons Haralson played in 118 games with 88 starts and notched 275 tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 28.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups.

He returned to the 49ers organization in 2016 as a director of player engagement and spent two years in that role.