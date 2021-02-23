Former 49ers OL Mike Iupati retires after 11 seasons

Former 49ers offensive lineman Mike Iupati is hanging up his pads and retiring after 11 NFL seasons.

“My body was telling me it was time to close the door,” the former first-round pick told the Spokesman-Review in Idaho. He said his goal was to play 10 seasons, and he went a year beyond that mark.

San Francisco selected Iupati No. 17 overall out of Idaho in the 2010 draft in what became a crucial moment in their ascent to an NFC powerhouse in the following years.

Iupati took over the starting left guard spot as a rookie and dominated on that side next to left tackle Joe Staley. He earned in three consecutive years beginning in 2012, and was a First-Team All-Pro that season season.

The Cardinals signed the offensive lineman in 2015 after he spent five years in a 49ers uniform. His final of four Pro Bowls came in his first season with Arizona. Iupati played four years with them and two with Seattle to finish his career.