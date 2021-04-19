Former 49ers No. 1 overall pick QB Alex Smith retires

Alex Smith is calling it a career. The former 2005 San Francisco 49ers first-round pick announced on his Instagram account Monday that he will retire from the NFL. To everyone out there, whether you're a part of Niner Nation, the Chiefs Kingdom, or the Burgundy and Gold, I thank you.

