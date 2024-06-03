Former 49ers lineman Larry Allen dead at 52

(KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers lineman Larry Allen has passed away at the age of 52 this weekend, according to a post from another of his former teams, the Dallas Cowboys. Allen spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys before joining the Niners for two seasons in 2006.

He also played college football at Sonoma State University where he was a two-time Kodak All-America and First Team Associated Press All-America pick. In 1994, he became the first and only Sonoma State player drafted into the NFL.

49ers offensive guard Larry Allen in action as the Arizona Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 26 to 20 at Monster Park, San Francisco, California, December 24, 2006. (Photo by Robert B. Stanton/Getty Images)

During his career, Allen made 11 Pro Bowls — 10 with the Cowboys and one with the Niners — seven All-Pro selections. Allen is regarded as one of the best offensive lineman of his era. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, inducted in 2013, and was a member of the Cowboys’ All-Decade team in the 1990s and 2000s.

In his second season with Dallas, he won Super Bowl XXX.

Following his two seasons with the Niners, Allen signed a one-day contract with Dallas in 2009 so he could retire as a Cowboy.

According to his former team, he was on vacation in Mexico when he passed away.

