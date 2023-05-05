Former 49ers LB NaVorro Bowman hired as defensive analyst for University of Maryland football

Former 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman is making his way into the coaching world. The Maryland native is joining the University of Maryland football team as a defensive analyst.

Bowman, 34, retired from the NFL in 2019. The 2010 third-round pick of the 49ers spent his first seven-plus seasons in San Francisco before making his way to the Raiders part of the way through the 2017 campaign.

He finished his career with four First-Team All-Pro nods and three Pro Bowl trips.

Bowman spent his college years at Penn State, but prior to that starred at Suitland High School in Maryland where he eventually won the state’s Defensive Player of the Year award and earned an All-State spot after his junior season.

He’ll now be tasked with helping elevate a Maryland defense that finished 43rd in the FBS in total defense last year and tied for 42nd in points allowed last season. They finished the year 8-5 overall and capped the 2022 campaign with a 16-12 win over NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire