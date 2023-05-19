Former 49ers LB Craig Puki dies at 66

The 49ers on Friday announced the death of former linebacker Craig Puki. He died at 66.

Puki was a third-round pick by San Francisco in the 1980 NFL draft out of Tennessee. He played two years with the 49ers and started six of the 32 games he played.

San Francisco limped to a 6-10 finish during his rookie season. Puki played all 16 games that year and notched his lone interception in a 24-21 Week 2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The following year they found far more success, finishing 13-3 and going on to win their first Super Bowl. Puki started six games during the regular season and two of their three playoff contests.

In 1982, his final year in the NFL, he joined the Cardinals and played seven games with them before calling it a career after three seasons.

