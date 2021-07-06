Former 49ers GM Terry Donahue dies at 77

The 49ers organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Donahue. Terry was a man of integrity who left an indelible impact on so many across both the collegiate and pro level. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Andrea, and the entire Donahue family. pic.twitter.com/v6JfUbNCx8 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 5, 2021

Former 49ers general manager Terry Donahue died Sunday at age 77 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Before coming to San Francisco in 1999 as Bill Walsh’s replacement as GM, Donahue had a stellar career as the head football coach at UCLA. He went 151-74-8 with the Bruins and won eight of his 13 bowl game appearances. UCLA under his guidance also took home four Pac-10 championships.

Donahue spent time as a CBS analyst before making his way to the 49ers as Bill Walsh’s hand-picked replacement as GM. Walsh manned that post from 1979-82, and again from 1999-2000 when John McVay stepped down. Donahue served as the director of player personnel until 2001 when he began a five-year stint as GM through the 2005 season.

From 1999-2005 he oversaw the selections of RB Frank Gore, QB Jeff Garcia, LB Julian Peterson, P Andy Lee and a handful of other players who made at least one Pro Bowl during their career.