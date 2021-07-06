Former 49ers GM Terry Donahue dies at 77

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
Former 49ers general manager Terry Donahue died Sunday at age 77 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Before coming to San Francisco in 1999 as Bill Walsh’s replacement as GM, Donahue had a stellar career as the head football coach at UCLA. He went 151-74-8 with the Bruins and won eight of his 13 bowl game appearances. UCLA under his guidance also took home four Pac-10 championships.

Donahue spent time as a CBS analyst before making his way to the 49ers as Bill Walsh’s hand-picked replacement as GM. Walsh manned that post from 1979-82, and again from 1999-2000 when John McVay stepped down. Donahue served as the director of player personnel until 2001 when he began a five-year stint as GM through the 2005 season.

From 1999-2005 he oversaw the selections of RB Frank Gore, QB Jeff Garcia, LB Julian Peterson, P Andy Lee and a handful of other players who made at least one Pro Bowl during their career.

