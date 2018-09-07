Former 49ers Football Player Jason Hairston Dies by Suicide at Age 47

Jason Hairston

Jason Hairston has died by suicide at the age of 47, according to a statement released by Hairston’s sporting company KUIU on Wednesday. Hairston was a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos NFL football teams in the 1990s.

We are shocked and saddened to announce the tragic passing of KUIU founder Jason Hairston. His legacy lives on in KUIU’s spirit of relentless innovation. pic.twitter.com/oyldbQdYmI — KUIU (@KUIU) September 6, 2018

In 2016, Hairston revealed to CNBC that he was suffering from symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition that can be caused by concussions and head injuries in contact sports such as football.

“I played linebacker, and the way I played the game, I led with my head,” he said. “I played the way they tell us not to play now. I have all the symptoms of CTE.”

Fans and friends reacted to his death on social media and shared condolences.

RIP Jason Hairston Will always cherish my time hunting in Texas with Jason and his Kuiu crew.

Gonna miss your smile and friendship buddy.

My condolences to his family. Rock on Jason, Rock on.

-Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/YVrXIPpuHf — Kid Rock (@KidRock) September 7, 2018

As I rucked this morning my mind was on the tragic loss of Jason Hairston. My mind was heavier but my pack felt lighter as I was inspired by the legacy he left behind. When we leave this Earth may we be remembered with as much respect and appreciation as this man is. ???????? pic.twitter.com/dqSZai1oIx — Lindsay Persico (@HuntFiber) September 6, 2018

If this news is hard for you, know you are not alone — and there is help for people who feel suicidal. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text “START” to 741-741. Head here for a list of crisis centers around the world.

