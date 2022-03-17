Former 49ers DL Kentavius Street to join Saints

The 49ers didn’t tender defensive lineman Kentavius Street which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. The club could have re-signed him anyway, but instead he is joining the New Orleans Saints. Mike Kaye from Pro Football Network was the first to report the signing.

Street joins a growing list of departures for San Francisco this offseason including RB Raheem Mostert, OL Laken Tomlinson, DL DJ Jones and others.

The 49ers selected Street in the fourth round of the 2018 draft despite the fact he tore his ACL in a pre-draft workout. He returned to action in 2019 but only played in three games because of more knee issues. Over the last two seasons he’d turned into a good rotational player along a good 49ers defensive front. Street in 2020 and 2021 played in 32 games with four starts and posted 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

