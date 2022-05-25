Former 49ers DL DJ Jones expects to ‘go crazy’ vs. 49ers

The 49ers let defensive lineman DJ Jones walk in free agency, and now Jones is out for revenge.

Jones signed a three-year contract with the Broncos and told reporters Wednesday he’s excited to face San Francisco.

“You don’t know the answer?,” Jones said via Mike Klis when asked about facing his former team. “I’m going to go crazy.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jones go off against a shaky interior offensive line for San Francisco. The 49ers don’t have any established starters on the inside and may have a trio of new interior linemen who’re still learning to play together by Week 3 when they head to Denver.

Jones was a sixth-round pick by San Francisco in the 2018 draft. In four years with the club he played in 61 games with 46 starts and posted 126 tackles with 23 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.

