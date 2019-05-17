Former 49ers defensive tackle Quinton Dial announces NFL retirement originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Former 49ers defensive tackle Quinton Dial announced his retirement Thursday after an NFL career that spanned five seasons.

"I want to thank the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers for the opportunity that you gave a country boy from a small town in Alabama when no one else would," Dial wrote on Instagram to announce his retirement.

Dial, 28, was a fifth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2013 from Alabama. After appearing in just three games during his rookie season, Dial started 32 of the 43 games in which he appeared over the next three seasons with San Francisco.

Dial thanked former coaches Jim Harbaugh and Jim Tomsula, in addition to former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke, "for the incredible opportunity you guys gave me."

The 49ers released Dial prior to the start of the 2017 season. He quickly signed with the Green Bay Packers. Dial started two of the 13 games in which he appeared for the Packers.

He was out of the league last year. Dial posted photos Thursday from a hospital bed, suggesting he recently underwent knee surgery.

"I've faced a lot of injuries throughout my career and I feel it is in my best interest to hang up the cleats and pursue another career," Dial wrote. "I am excited about what the future holds for my family and I."

In his 59-game NFL career, Dial recorded 145 tackles with 4.5 sacks.