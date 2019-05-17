Former 49ers defensive tackle Quinton Dial announces NFL retirement
Former 49ers defensive tackle Quinton Dial announced his retirement Thursday after an NFL career that spanned five seasons.
"I want to thank the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers for the opportunity that you gave a country boy from a small town in Alabama when no one else would," Dial wrote on Instagram to announce his retirement.
This is my official announcement to you and the NFL of my retirement. I want to thank the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers for the opportunity that you gave a country boy from a small town in Alabama when no one else would. To the fans, thanks for the countless memories that have made the last five years something special. Coach Harbaugh, Coach Tomsula, and Trent Ballake thank you for the incredible opportunity you guys gave me. The relationships I've made over the last five years in and out of the locker room I will cherish for the rest of my life. I knew this day would come but I didn't know when. That is why I've prepared myself since becoming an NFL player; because you are one play away from your career being over. I've faced a lot of injuries throughout my career and I feel it is in my best interest to hang up the cleats and pursue another career. I am excited about what the future holds for my family and I. Again, thank you all for the countless support over the years! I will miss all of you guys! #TeamDialOut
A post shared by Quinton Dial (@quintondial92) on May 16, 2019 at 7:47pm PDT
Dial, 28, was a fifth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2013 from Alabama. After appearing in just three games during his rookie season, Dial started 32 of the 43 games in which he appeared over the next three seasons with San Francisco.
Dial thanked former coaches Jim Harbaugh and Jim Tomsula, in addition to former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke, "for the incredible opportunity you guys gave me."
The 49ers released Dial prior to the start of the 2017 season. He quickly signed with the Green Bay Packers. Dial started two of the 13 games in which he appeared for the Packers.
He was out of the league last year. Dial posted photos Thursday from a hospital bed, suggesting he recently underwent knee surgery.
"I've faced a lot of injuries throughout my career and I feel it is in my best interest to hang up the cleats and pursue another career," Dial wrote. "I am excited about what the future holds for my family and I."
In his 59-game NFL career, Dial recorded 145 tackles with 4.5 sacks.