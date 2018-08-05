Former 49ers coach Steve Mariucci laments T.O's absence at induction

Terrell Owens chose to commemorate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. His second NFL head coach wished he hadn't.

Steve Mariucci, who now works as an analyst for NFL Network, coached the wide receiver with the San Francisco 49ers from 1996-2002. He said Owens deserved enshrinement into the Hall of Fame, but added he would have liked to see Owens take in the festivities from Canton, Ohio.

"I only wish he were here with his family and friends, enjoying all of this emotion and praise and honor, and everything that he just won't be able to get in Chattanooga," Mariucci said on NFL Network's broadcast. "But, he was appreciative. He was a great player, ... My last three years in San Francisco were his best years in the National Football League. He was first team All-Pro. He was such a dominating player. He had such big shoes to fill [for] Jerry Rice, and he did just that. So, congratulations to T.O. I wish you were here. Hopefully, next year you'll show up and enjoy it so these players can get to know you better."

Mariucci coached Owens longer than any other NFL coach, and told Niners Nation in 2016 that Owens' numbers left "no doubt" he belonged in the Hall of Fame.

Owens doesn't seem to share the same feelings for his old coach. In January, he tweeted that Mariucci was the "absolute worst" coach he played for during his 15 years in the NFL.



