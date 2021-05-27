Former 49ers coach Katie Sowers joins Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City

Marc Delucchi
·1 min read
Former San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers has rejoined the NFL coaching ranks, according to a post on her personal Instagram.

After parting with the Niners earlier in the offseason, Sowers revealed she will be joining Andy Reid’s coaching staff in Kansas City through the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship.

Sowers joined the 49ers coaching staff in 2017 as an offensive assistant and became a full-time offensive assistant prior to 2019. When the Niners reached the Super Bowl in 2020, Sowers became the first woman on an NFL coaching staff in the biggest game of the year. However, after last season, her contract expired and she left the 49ers organization.

While reports suggested Sowers’ departure did not come with any friction between her and the team, her sister had accused the franchise of not giving her accommodations afforded to other full-time coaches during her tenure.

Regardless of why she left San Francisco, she now joins one of the best teams in the NFL, where she will get to work with future Hall of Fame head coach Andy Reid and elite offensive talent like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and tight end Travis Kelce.

