Former 49ers, Chargers linebacker Steve Hendrickson dies at 54

Former NFL linebacker Steve Hendrickson, who won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, died on Friday at the age of 54, via Marty James of the Napa Valley Register.

Hendrickson appeared in 100 career games over seven seasons spent with the 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers, Houston Oilers and Philadelphia Eagles. He played both ways at times in the NFL, appearing at fullback in addition to his natural position of linebacker. He was a sixth round pick of the 49ers in 1989 out of the University of California-Berkeley.

He would appear in another Super Bowl with the Chargers in 1995 against his former team, the 49ers. He had a rushing touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in 1991 and a rushing touchdown against the Los Angeles Raiders in 1993. He also had a 5-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 1993 playoff victory.

