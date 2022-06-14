Former 49ers CB Richard Sherman to join Amazon broadcast team

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is headed to the broadcast booth. Amazon on Tuesday announced the future Hall of Famer will join their Thursday Night Football broadcast team as an analyst this season.

The jump to broadcasting for Sherman is not a surprise. He was excellent in media as a player, and started hosting a podcast toward the end of his playing career.

This announcement would appear to signal the end of Sherman’s playing career as well. He spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks, 49ers and Buccaneers. In those 11 years he earned five Pro Bowl trips, three First-Team All-Pro nods and was named to the Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade team.

Sherman will be on the pregame, halftime and postgame shows for Amazon Prime Video. He joins Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, and former ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the Thursday night team. The rest of the crew will be announced at a later date per Amazon’s release.