Former 49er Terrell Owens 'thankful' to be safe after scary car crash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Espinoza
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

T.O. posts he's 'thankful' to be safe after scary car crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Terrell Owens received an outpouring of support and messages Sunday via social media after he posted Instagram photos of a car crash he experienced a day earlier.

Owens wrote that he was grateful to be uninjured in the scary collision, posting photos of the damaged cars alongside a picture of him kneeling in prayer.

“I was on my way home but this is.. HOW MY DAY ENDED YESTERDAY and.. HOW MY DAY STARTED TODAY,” Owens wrote on Instagram. “Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day. God is Good.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Terrell Owens (@terrellowens)

It’s unclear which of the three cars pictured was occupied by Owens, but two of them appear to be severely crumpled.

“Trust me, I’m so thankful and grateful because this could have been worse than it looks,” Owens wrote in his Instagram story Sunday.

RELATED: Deebo Samuel leads all NFL WRs in this key stat since 2019

Owens played with the 49ers from 1996 to 2003 and was named to four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro first teams with San Francisco. He amassed 592 catches, 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns with the 49ers, his highest totals with a single team. Owens ranks among the NFL’s top 10 in numerous career stat categories and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

None of those statistics seem to matter much in times like these. It’s good see Owens made it through this incident unharmed.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Did sitting out a year take USC DT Jay Tufele off Cowboys’ draft radar?

    Jay Tufele opted out of the 2020 college football season but is still one of the better players in the defensive line class this year.

  • Trevor Lawrence will not attend NFL draft, to watch from Clemson with family instead

    Though the NFL draft is set to take place in Cleveland, presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence won't be in attendance.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots-Jimmy Garoppolo trade with 49ers not being pursued

    The Patriots will be riding with Cam Newton at the quarterback position in 2021.

  • Highly regarded prospect Jazz Chisholm wins Marlins' 2B job

    Highly regarded prospect Jazz Chisholm was declared the winner of the spring competition for the Miami Marlins' second base job Sunday, and he'll be in the lineup on opening day. Chisholm batted .268 with three homers and four stolen bases in spring training. Diaz went 2 for 34 and will start the season in Triple-A.

  • Warriors' Damion Lee hilariously reveals why he stopped playing NBA 2K

    Damion Lee reached a milestone in his fourth NBA season. The Warriors could look at himself in NBA 2K21 and actually see himself.

  • No. 11 UCLA beats 'Bama 88-78 in OT to reach Elite Eight

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Jaime Jaquez Jr. remembers the moment Mick Cronin introduced himself at UCLA, the new coach promising to restore the shine to the storied program by instilling a mental and physical toughness the team had never experienced. After watching second-seeded Alabama's Alex Reese take advantage of the Bruins' soft defense to drain a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and force overtime, Jaquez and the rest of his boys in blue were completely nonplussed by the moment. Instead, they scored the first five points of the extra session, then cruised from there to an 88-78 victory that gave the No. 11 seed Bruins their first trip to the Elite Eight since 2008 - and Cronin the first of his 18-year coaching career.

  • Indiana hires former Knicks, Hawks coach Mike Woodson as head coach

    Can Woodson, a former IU player, return the Hoosiers to glory?

  • One key reason Mac Jones isn’t a fit for Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

    The San Francisco 49ers weren't likely trading up to take Alabama QB Mac Jones in the NFL draft.

  • UCLA pulls off rare NCAA tournament feat, beating a buzzer beater

    All hope seemed lost for UCLA when Alabama's Alex Reese drained a deep buzzer-beating shot to send their Sweet 16 game to overtime. But the Bruins weren't exactly fazed by the moment.

  • Stipe Miocic’s wife provides update on ex-champ after UFC 260 knockout

    Stipe Miocic appears to be in good health after his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 main event.

  • U.S. men's soccer fails to qualify for Olympics thanks to embarrassing goalkeeper mistake (video)

    This isn't quite a World Cup qualifying failure for U.S. men's soccer. But it's another alarming Olympics miss.

  • Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal

    Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did not expect to make the big-league roster. The 35-year-old plans to continue his career rather than retire, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported.

  • UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet

    Stipe Miocic was the baddest man on the planet heading into Saturday night's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Now that the UFC 260 results are in, there is a new baddest man on the planet. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou lands brutal KO Francis Ngannou showed massive improvement in his skill and his approach in taking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. It was evident from the opening bell that Ngannou wasn't going to let himself lose by running out of gas. Ngannou, fighting more patiently than ever, landed a huge punch in the first couple minutes of the fight, but Miocic ate it. Miocic then went for a takedown, but Ngannou stuffed it and pummeled Miocic with some heavy punches before they returned to the center of the Octagon. Ngannou cracked Miocic with a kick to the head. Having landed several big shots early, but not putting Miocic away, Ngannou fought smartly for the remainder of the round, measuring his effort and not jettisoning all of his fuel in the early moments of the fight. Miocic appeared off kilter, being cautious to avoid Ngannou's power. Ngannou's patience in the first round paid off in the second. He again started with a measured approach, but quickly caught Miocic with a stiff left cross that sent him reeling. Ngannou chased him, unloading with numerous punches, but didn't burn himself out. Miocic tried to fire back, but Ngannou caught him with a short left hook that sent Miocic falling backwards over folded legs. And just like, Francis Ngannou, who literally fought his way through the wilds to make it from his home country of Cameroon to Europe, is the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world. "It feels so amazing. I'm working to the greatness," Ngannou said in recounting coming from a background of challenges, of people doubting him, and a promise he made to himself to become something great. "There is a huge feeling of satisfaction." UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou knocks out Stipe Miocic to become heavyweight champion UFC 260 results: Vicente Luque upsets Tyron Woodley, calls out Nate Diaz Coming off of successive losses to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley needed a win against Vicente Luque at UFC 260. He didn't get it. Woodley started fast, rushing across the cage, but Luque defended well. Woodley then switched to his old approach of ripping right hands, trying to rip Luque's head off. He connected, staggering Luque, and kept after him. But just when it seemed that Woodley might score the huge knockout that he'd been looking for, Luque cracked him with a right hand, sending Woodley to the canvas. Returning to his feet, Woodley tried to throw bombs, but his legs were made of rubber. Luque kept after him, connecting with numerous shots, sending Woodley down again. This time Luque shifted gears and went for a submission, eventually forcing Woodley to tap out to a D'arce choke. It was a huge win for Luque, who not only defeated a former UFC welterweight champion, but also propelled himself into the upper echelon of the division. "He took a little of my balance away with the overhand right, but man, I have a hard chin," said Luque before zeroing in on his next opponent. "I want to take this time to call out Nate Diaz. I called him out in the past and he didn't respond. I think Nate is the perfect fight, let's go." UFC 260 results: Vicente Luque cracks Tyron Woodley and submits him UFC 260 results: Sean O’Malley finishes with a sugar-sweet knockout "Suger" Sean O'Malley got some of his sweetness back with an important victory over Thomas Almeida on Saturday night. Coming off of the first loss of his career, O'Malley wanted to get back on track and erase memories of his loss to Marlon "Chito" Vera. O'Malley started catching fire in the first couple minutes of the fight, landing a spinning back kick to the midsection and following with a straight punch to the chin. A short time later, O'Malley kicked Almeida and dropped him to the canvas with a right hand. He started to walk off, but the referee didn't stop the fight. Almeida got up. O'Malley caught him with another kick, but the Brazilian marched through it. He fought back, eating another head kick toward the end of the round, but his chin held. O'Malley lit him up with punches as round two go underway. Almeida had a difficult time bridging O'Malley's range, but found some success with low kicks. All the while, O'Malley continued to attack with front kicks to the body and stinging jabs. O'Malley opened the final frame with a brutal low kick that nearly took Almeida's legs out from under him, but he almost made the same mistake in the final round as he did in the first. As the round wore on, O'Malley landed a short left hand that sent Almeida to the canvas. O'Malley started to walk off again, but Almeida rolled to his back, the referee again maintaining his distance. This time, O'Malley quickly realized the fight wasn't being stopped, stepped over Almeida, and dropped a bomb of a right hand to close the fight with a knockout. "That dude is legit. He's a tough dude," O'Malley said when questioned about missing out on the finish in the first round. "I only get 15 minutes to perform, maybe a couple times a year. When I get in there, I gotta do something sweet." UFC 260 results: Sean O'Malley knocks out Thomas Almeida UFC 260 results: Miranda Maverick outworks Gillian Robertson Miranda Maverick scored her fifth consecutive victory, her second in the Octagon, by routing Gillian Robertson. The fight started slowly, but Maverick began to hit her stride, scoring a huge takedown toward the end of the first round. Maverick seemed to continue the momentum as the second frame got underway, but Robertson took the fight to the canvas, dominating on the ground for the majority of the round. Maverick escaped to her feet in the final minute of the frame and landed several heavy shots trying to nullify Robertson's ground work. In the final round, Maverick stormed Robertson, dominating on the feet and taking her to the canvas. Maverick ground and pounded Robertson while on the canvas, never allowing her a chance to mount any offense as the fight went to the final horn. When the scorecards were read, Maverick took a unanimous decision with two of the three judges awarding her all three rounds. One judge scored the bout in her favor 29-28. UFC 260 results: Miranda Maverick dominates Gillian Robertson UFC 260 results: Jamie Mullarkey drops Khama Worthy The UFC 260 pay-per-view opened with a bang thanks to Australia's Jamie Mullarkey. Just as the bout was getting underway, Mullarkey stepped in and feinted with a right hand. Worthy bit on the fake and Mullarkey cracked him with a left hook that sent him face first onto the canvas. Mullarkey immediately dropped down to land a few more blows, but the referee was already waving it off as a knockout at the 46-second mark of the first round. UFC 260 results: Jamie Mullarkey defeats Khama Worthy RELATED > UFC 260 Live Results: Miocic vs. Ngannou UFC 260 Live Results UFC 260 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Francis Ngannou def Stipe Miocic by KO (punch) at 0:52, R2Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque def Tyron Woodley by submission (D'arce choke) 3:56, R1Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley def Thomas Almeida by KO (punch) at 3:52, R3Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick def Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey def Khama Worthy by KO (punches) 0:46, R1 UFC 260 Prelims Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield def Fabio Cherant by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:11, R1Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov def Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Light Heavyweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk def Modestas Bukauskas by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Omar Morales def Shane Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) UFC 260 Early Prelim Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault def Abu Azaitar by TKO (punches) at 4:56, R3 > Check out MMAWeekly.com's full UFC 260 video coverage on YouTube!

  • Francis Ngannou wants to fight Jon Jones, despite Dana White’s doubts

    After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. “Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I’m gonna fight,” Ngannou said. “If Jon Jones doesn’t come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I’ve decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years.” Ngannou maintained that while he’ll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. “I might be the champ, but I don’t make the call,” Ngannou said. “The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones].” TRENDING > Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou Francis Ngannou still thinks Jon Jones fight makes sense (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou rubber faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

  • Daniel Cormier: Francis Ngannou should ‘blitz’ Stipe Miocic for best chance to win at UFC 260

    Daniel Cormier breaks down the championship rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

  • UFC 261 sells out in minutes, tickets warn of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

    Dana White set an arena record on Friday for next month's UFC 261 in Jacksonville, but had to issue a severe health warning in the fine print on the tickets.

  • One analyst's ridiculous draft strategy for the ridiculous RazzSlam fantasy baseball league

    When faced with a wild fantasy baseball league, Andy Behrens decided to fight fire with fire.

  • What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after blockbuster 49er trade?

    With San Francisco in the market for a new quarterback, what's in the cards for their current one?

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.