Former 49er Jarryd Hayne found guilty of sexual assault in Australia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A professional rugby player who became a phenom when he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Jarryd Hayne, was found guilty of sexual assault in Australia.

A two-time player of the year in Australia’s NRL, Hayne spent a season with the 49ers before returning to the rugby league.

Hayne played in eight games with San Francisco, rushing for 52 yards on 17 carries in 2015.

Per the Sydney Herald:

Hayne, 33, faced trial in the NSW District Court on two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm, after he assaulted a 26-year-old woman in her Newcastle home with his hands and mouth in September 2018.

A jury was hung on the charges at a trial last year … but a second jury convicted Hayne of the two counts of sexual intercourse without consent Monday after an 18-hour deliberation.

Hayne said: “I’d rather go to jail knowing I spoke the truth than be a free man living a lie. I was straight up from the start. It’s unfortunate, it’s disappointing, but at the end of the day they’ve come to a decision, I respect that.”

He was released on bail, on the condition that he report daily to police, and will face sentencing in May. Hayne faces a 14-year prison sentence.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Several teams remain interested in a Deshaun Watson trade

    With seven lawsuits filed, five more promised, and at least 10 more possibly coming, common sense suggests that it has become difficult if not impossible for the Texans to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. A Saturday report from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle suggests otherwise. Wilson cites unnamed sources to support the claim that multiple [more]

  • Sexual consent app proposal sparks divisive reaction

    An app to record sexual consent has been suggested as a potential solution for rising reports of sexual assault.

  • Ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens announces bid for Blunt senate seat

    Republican Eric Greitens, who resigned amid scandal allegations, pushes back on critics on 'Special Report' (edited)

  • Falcons gain two compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL draft

    The Atlanta Falcons have lost a number of players this offseason to free agency. However, as a result of these loses, the team is projected to gain two compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL draft, according to Over The Cap.

  • Only 2 players remain from 49ers 10-player draft class in 2017

    The San Francisco 49ers picked 10 players in the 2017 NFL draft. They have only two left as 2021 free agency rolls on.

  • U.S., allies announce sanctions on China over Uyghur ‘genocide’

    The Biden administration is working with Canada and Europe to put human rights pressure on Beijing.

  • Texans sign former Bengals, Vikings linebacker Hardy Nickerson

    The Houston Texans have signed former Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Hardy Nickerson.

  • Ted Karras: I’ll play any position to survive in this league

    When Ted Karras agreed to return to the Patriots on a one-year deal last week, it appeared he was in line for the center job. Karras started at center for New England in 2019 when David Andrews was out due to blood clots in his lungs and then took over the job for Miami after [more]

  • George Russell expects decision on Mercedes seat to be made by summer

    Williams driver Russell deputised for Lewis Hamilton at last season’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

  • Panthers also signing former Jets OLB Frankie Luvu to 1-year deal

    The Panthers are adding former Jets outside linebacker Frankie Luvu to a one-year contract according to Joe Person at The Athletic. Luvu went undrafted after playing his college ball at Washington State. He’s played for the Jets over the last three seasons mostly in a backup role, earning just four starts in 40 games. Most likely the Panthers see Luvu as a rotational edge rusher. He’s struggled to tackle and in coverage but has six sacks, 16 QB hits, and 30 pressures since the 2018 season

  • Manchester City’s immovable object Abby Dahlkemper meets unstoppable Barcelona

    With 20 league wins from 20 this season and a goal-difference of +96, free-scoring Barcelona would appear to be the European women’s game’s unstoppable force in attack. On Wednesday though, they face the immovable object of a Manchester City defence whose newest addition has only seen the club let in one goal while she’s been on the pitch. Steady, composed United States defender Abby Dahlkemper has gone nearly 10 hours of football without conceding for club or country and has tasted victory in all seven of her Manchester City appearances in all competitions so far. As she prepares for the first leg of her new club’s heavyweight quarter-final clash with the Spanish Primera Division leaders, the World Cup-winning centre-half believes winning the competition is the “pinnacle” of club football. “As a footballer, it’s really anyone’s dream to come and play in Europe,” the 27-year-old told Telegraph Sport. “When I was given this opportunity back in December it was unexpected but it was a great unexpected surprise.” Reflecting on her January move to the Women’s Super League club, she added: “I’d always been open to wanting to play in Europe but it was going to take the right time and the right team, so the values of what Man City was looking for all lined up into this perfect storm and it happened. Now I’m all-in over here. “Making my Champions League debut against Fiorentina [in the last 16] was really special. I’ve never personally played against Barcelona but I’ve heard nothing but good things. We completely respect them but we’re also confident in our ability.” City have every reason to be confident themselves, as they’re enjoying a 10-game winning streak of their own in the WSL, the latter half of which has seen Dahlkemper’s calm, assured presence as the left-sided centre-half since her debut in 31 January’s 4-0 win over West Ham United.

  • When does Formula 1 2021 season start and what is the race calendar?

    Everything you need to know about the new season in F1

  • Man gets stuck in stranger’s chimney — then charged with murder, Arkansas police say

    The man faces several other charges.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Honda Classic

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Honda Classic in Florida.

  • Kenyan policemen to face murder trial over UK aristocrat's death: judge

    Four Kenyan policemen will stand trial for murder after a judge ruled on Monday they have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012. The policemen - Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba - were accused of killing 28-year-old Monson, son of Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson, and heir to a family estate in Lincolnshire, in eastern England. Monson was found dead in his cell after being arrested for allegedly possessing cannabis.

  • Under Center Podcast: Andy Dalton presser, Kyle Fuller release, Ryan Pace rebuild?

    Andy Dalton is officially a Bear, Kyle Fuller is not, and Akiem Hicks was almost not a Bear? WTF is going on?

  • Trade rumor rankings: Harrison Barnes, Lonzo Ball and more

    HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most in trade rumors recently, including Aaron Gordon and Lonzo Ball.

  • Jets answer Patriots with free agent spending spree of their own

    By the time New York Jets GM Joe Douglas was done in NFL free agency on Monday, he filled two huge holes, landing a No. 1 receiver and a dangerous edge rusher, effectively answering the New England Patriots' free agency spending spree.

  • Anthony Walker: ‘I want to win and that is why Cleveland is the place I chose’ in free agency

    Walker averaged over 100 tackles per season as a 3-year starter for the Colts

  • PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN’s Director Will Write a Zatanna Film

    Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman writer and director Emerald Fennell will write the upcoming live-action Zatanna movie for DC Films. The post PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN’s Director Will Write a Zatanna Film appeared first on Nerdist.