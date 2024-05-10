Former 49er Hall of Fame DB Jimmy Johnson dies at 86

One of the great San Francisco 49ers, defensive back Jimmy Johnson died on Wednesday at 86.

The team released a statement:

“The 49ers family is deeply saddened by the passing of one of the NFL’s all-time greats, Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy embodied the essence of what it meant to be a 49er. He was the ultimate gentleman and will be remembered for his humility, kindness and loveable demeanor. We send our condolences to his wife Gisela and his entire family at this difficult time.”

Johnson played college ball at UCLA. He was the sixth overall selection in the 1961 draft.

He played his entire 16-year career in San Francisco where he registered 47 interceptions for 615 return yards.

As a rookie, Johnson had five picks, and two touchdowns.

Johnson began his 49ers career as a defensive back but was moved to wide receiver during the 1962 season when he caught 34 passes for 627 yards and four touchdowns. His 47 career interceptions and 213 career regular season games are both the second-most in franchise history, while his 16 seasons played with the team are tied for the second-most in franchise history. Johnson was named a Pro Bowler five times and an All-Pro on five occasions (First-Team 1970-72; Second-Team 1965-66). He was also named a member of the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team.

