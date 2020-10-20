Former 49er Anthony Dixon weighs in on Deebo Samuel-Aaron Donald beef

Former 49er Dixon weighs in on the odd Deebo-Donald beef originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Anthony Dixon last played for the 49ers in 2013, but the former NFL running back clearly still is faithful to his former team.

Dixon weighed in on the Deebo Samuel-Aaron Donald beef Monday night and wasn't having any of the Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle acting like he didn't know who the 49ers receiver is. Dixon even said the 49ers "shut down" Donald in their 24-16 win Sunday over the Rams.

Stop playing 99 you know who that is 👀 😂 Donald hates the 49ers its obvious,they shut down his show last night tho‼️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👍🏿 https://t.co/i35SWPRf2u — Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) October 20, 2020

Following the 49ers' Week 6 win, Donald was asked about game planning for Samuel and responded with "Who?" and "Who's that." The second-year receiver took exception and reminded Donald that he's a perfect 3-0 against him now.

Deebo responds to video on IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/RKOsbvuHN9 — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) October 19, 2020

Samuel put on a show in the win, finishing the night with six receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. He was even tougher to tackle than the box score shows, too. Samuel actually had 97 yards after the catch, constantly turning passes behind the line of scrimmage into big gains.

In his two-year career, Samuel has 13 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown, along with five carries for 23 yards and one TD, against the Rams. Donald, perhaps the best defensive player in the NFL, was held to just two tackles and one QB hit in the 49ers' win.

These two will meet again Nov. 29 when the 49ers play the Rams in Los Angeles.