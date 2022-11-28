Former 4-star Texas A&M EDGE with ties to Oregon, Dan Lanning enters transfer portal

An interesting name popped up in the transfer portal on Saturday night, for any Oregon Duck fans who were interested enough to notice.

It was reported that Texas A&M EDGE rusher Elijah Jeudy, a redshirt freshman, was planning to enter the portal and find a new home after not seeing much of the field in College Station.

Jeudy stands at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds and is a former 4-star recruit that was rated by 247Sports as the No. 14 EDGE in the 2021 recruiting class.

This announcement is interesting for a couple of reasons. Not only did Jeudy list the Oregon Ducks among his top-5 schools during his recruitment back in 2020, but he also included the Georgia Bulldogs. Who was his lead recruiter with Georgia? None other than Dan Lanning.

With no inside information on the matter, I would expect Lanning to be reaching out to Jeudy in the near future and trying to see what he can do to bring the massive defender up to Eugene this offseason and marry those three coincidental facts.

We’re getting into portal season, and I expect the Ducks to be aggressive. This is an early name to keep an eye on.

Elijah Jeudy’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Texas A&M Aggies

2 games played | 1 total tackle

Vitals

Hometown Philadelphia, PA Projected Position EDGE Height 6-foot-3 Weight 245 pounds Class 2021

Top Schools Before Commitment

Oregon Ducks

Georgia Bulldogs

Texas A&M Aggies

Tennessee Volunteers

LSU Tigers

Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 PA DE Rivals 4 5.8 PA DE ESPN 4 83 PA DE On3 Recruiting 4 93 PA DE 247 Composite 4 0.9193 PA DE

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire