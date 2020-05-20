Ex-Oregon football signee arrested for attempted murder after reportedly shooting at Rhode Island basketball signee

Oregon had signed Luke Hill as part of its 2020 recruiting class. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Oregon signee Luke Hill was arrested Tuesday on eight criminal counts including attempted murder.

According to Maryland District Court records, Hill is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, having a loaded handgun, possessing a handgun, possessing a firearm as a minor, use of an assault weapon and felonious firearm use along with a charge of reckless endangerment. He’s set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 19.

Per ESPN, Hill was arrested for allegedly trying to shoot at Rhode Island basketball signee Ishmael Leggett. The two used to go to high school with each other. Leggett was uninjured in the incident.

A Prince George's County Police Department spokeswoman confirmed in an email to ESPN that Hill was "charged in connection with a non-contact shooting" that took place at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

"The preliminary investigation revealed Hill shot at another male who was outside at that location," the spokeswoman told ESPN. "The victim was not hurt. This was not a random crime."

Hill signed with Oregon after he committed to the school in the spring of 2019. His arrest was first reported by 247 Sports and Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said in a statement to 247’s Duck Territory that Hill “was informed earlier this spring that he would not be a member of our program.” Multiple reports have noted that Hill never formally applied to Oregon after he signed.

The Baltimore native was a four-star recruit in the class of 2020 and rated as the No. 19 cornerback in the country according to Rivals. He was part of an Oregon recruiting class that ranked No. 9 in the country.

