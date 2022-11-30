Former 4-star Oregon commit Avantae Williams enters transfer portal, leaves Miami Hurricanes
Another interesting name popped up in the transfer portal this week, with it being announced that Miami Hurricanes safety Avatae Williams, a former 4-star recruit, would be looking for a new team this offseason.
Williams is a former Oregon Ducks commit, offering his verbal to Mario Cristobal back in December of 2018 before changing his mind a year later and de-committing in December of 2019, choosing instead to enroll at Miami.
During his three years with the Hurricanes, Williams has had a bit of success, but hasn’t quite seen the field as much as you’d think he would like. He didn’t play in any games in his first year, and has just 15 games played in the past two seasons as well.
This is an interesting name to keep an eye on in the portal. While there is nothing I could find that tied Williams to Dan Lanning during his recruitment, it’s clear that Williams was once a big fan of the Ducks, and Oregon will likely need to retool at the safety position this year and add some talent.
Does that mean Lanning will go after Williams in the portal? I don’t know. I just know that there are a lot of connections between the two at the moment, and it’s a name to keep an eye on.
Avantae Williams’ Transfer Profile
Miami Hurricanes
2020: 0 Games Played
2021: 4 Games | 18 tackles, 1 INT,
2022: 11 Games | 9 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Vitals
Hometown
Deland, Florida
Projected Position
Safety
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
170 pounds
Class
2020
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
95
FL
S
Rivals
4
6.0
FL
S
ESPN
4
85
FL
S
On3 Recruiting
4
95.71
FL
S
247 Composite
4
0.9766
FL
S
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Florida Gators
Miami Hurricanes
🚨BREAKING🚨 Miami DB Avantae Williams plans on entering the NCAA transfer portal.
More: https://t.co/gcVgNgTJ3e pic.twitter.com/dJXNLiTSIR
— On3 (@On3sports) November 29, 2022