Former 4-star Oregon commit Avantae Williams enters transfer portal, leaves Miami Hurricanes

Another interesting name popped up in the transfer portal this week, with it being announced that Miami Hurricanes safety Avatae Williams, a former 4-star recruit, would be looking for a new team this offseason.

Williams is a former Oregon Ducks commit, offering his verbal to Mario Cristobal back in December of 2018 before changing his mind a year later and de-committing in December of 2019, choosing instead to enroll at Miami.

During his three years with the Hurricanes, Williams has had a bit of success, but hasn’t quite seen the field as much as you’d think he would like. He didn’t play in any games in his first year, and has just 15 games played in the past two seasons as well.

This is an interesting name to keep an eye on in the portal. While there is nothing I could find that tied Williams to Dan Lanning during his recruitment, it’s clear that Williams was once a big fan of the Ducks, and Oregon will likely need to retool at the safety position this year and add some talent.

Does that mean Lanning will go after Williams in the portal? I don’t know. I just know that there are a lot of connections between the two at the moment, and it’s a name to keep an eye on.

Avantae Williams’ Transfer Profile

College Football Playoff Rankings

Miami Hurricanes

2020: 0 Games Played

2021: 4 Games | 18 tackles, 1 INT,

2022: 11 Games | 9 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Vitals

Hometown Deland, Florida Projected Position Safety Height 5-foot-11 Weight 170 pounds Class 2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 FL S Rivals 4 6.0 FL S ESPN 4 85 FL S On3 Recruiting 4 95.71 FL S 247 Composite 4 0.9766 FL S

Top Schools Before Commitment

Oregon Ducks

Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators

Miami Hurricanes

Twitter

🚨BREAKING🚨 Miami DB Avantae Williams plans on entering the NCAA transfer portal. More: https://t.co/gcVgNgTJ3e pic.twitter.com/dJXNLiTSIR — On3 (@On3sports) November 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire