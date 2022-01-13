Former 4-star, Georgia Bulldogs WR enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt freshman wide receiver Justin Robinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal following UGA’s national championship victory. Robinson will have four years of eligibility at his new home.

Robinson played in eight of Georgia’s 15 games this season. He caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown this season. Robinson played in only one game as a freshman in 2020.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Justin Robinson (left) and defensive back Ameer Speed against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Robinson joins Ameer Speed and a few other Georgia Bulldogs in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, a former four-star recruit out of Eagles Landing, announced his intentions to transfer via Twitter:

Robinson thanks Georgia fans, coaches, and his teammates in the note. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver is likely looking for a larger role at his new home. We will provide updated on all of the Georgia Bulldogs in the transfer portal.

