Former 4-star Florida commit, Gainesville native flips to Miami Hurricanes

Former Florida football commit and Gainesville local, defensive lineman Kendall Jackson out of Buchholz in the 2024 recruiting cycle, announced on Saturday his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 250-pound defender committed to the Gators back in July, but the circumstances are clearly different after a disappointing season in the Swamp this season. Following its third-straight losing campaign, defensive line coach Sean Spencer got the ax and three other blue-chip recruits had backed off their pledges dating back to the beginning of November as the Orange and Blue finished the season 5-7.

The good news is that Billy Napier and Co. still have other incoming linemen who can help fill the void. Five-star prospect LJ McCray out of Daytona Beach (Florida) Mainland, four-star recruit Amaris Williams out of Clinton (North Carolina) plus three-star prospect Michai Boireau out of Hampton (Georgia) Creekside are the remaining recruits following his departure.

Jackson is ranked No. 406 overall and No. 44 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 387 and 40, respectively. Prior to the flip, Miami had just a 1.6% chance of signing him, per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire