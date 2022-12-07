Former 4-star DL, Texas A&M transfer Tunmise Adeleye taking official visit to MSU this weekend

A big-time Spartans’ target in the transfer portal will be on Michigan State’s campus this weekend.

Former four-star defensive lineman and top 40 prospect Tunmise Adeleye announced on Twitter that he’ll be taking an official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend. Adeleye officially entered the transfer portal this week after his freshman season at Texas A&M.

Michigan State official visit Dec 9-11 — Tunmise Adeleye 🇳🇬 (@OTK4Ltunmise) December 6, 2022

Coming out of Tompkins High in Katy, Texas, Adeleye ranked as the No. 39 overall prospect and No. 9 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2021 class. He appeared in two games this past season for the Aggies and recorded six tackles.

The Spartans extended an offer to Adeleye earlier this week and appears to be a major target for Michigan State. The Spartans will be looking to add some key pieces on the defensive line through the portal with a handful of former Spartans entering the transfer portal this week as well.

