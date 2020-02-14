Former 4-star DB Deon Jones is latest Maryland player to enter transfer portal

When Maryland football takes the field against Towson on September 5, its roster will look vastly different from the team that ran out of the shell-shaped tunnel at Maryland Stadium against Howard one year earlier.

Dating back to last season, 17 players that were eligible to return in 2020 have left the program. That group includes two quarterbacks with starting experience, a starting guard, multiple former highly regarded recruits and a host of others.

Defensive back Deon Jones, a four-star recruit in the class of 2017, is the latest to join that group after announcing Thursday he's entering the transfer portal.

I'm Putting My Faith In God and Letting Him Lead Me 🙏🏾 Alhamdulillah #solid🖤🔒 pic.twitter.com/DC3KDcw0eH — XIV (@jonesd_14) February 13, 2020

In 2017, Jones was rated the third-best player in the state out of Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and he chose the Terps over offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson and others. In his three seasons in College Park, Jones appeared in 10 games, starting six, and recorded 33 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Jones has two years of eligibility remaining and will graduate in May, meaning he can play immediately as a graduate transfer wherever he goes.

With quarterbacks Tyrrell Pigrome and Max Bortenschlager transferring, the Terps are left with three scholarship options behind center in Josh Jackson, 2019 four-star prospect Lance Legendre and Tyler DeSue. Jackson got off to a hot start in 2019 before inconsistent play and injuries derailed a once-promising season. Legendre and DeSue offer question marks as young signal-callers without a lot of in-game experience.

Terrance Davis, a four-star recruit out of DeMatha High School in 2016, also announced his intention to transfer and will play his final season of college football at Wake Forest. Davis started 33 games on the Maryland offensive line before a knee injury kept him out of the final eight games in 2019.

Virginia natives Brandon and Breyon Gaddy, twin defensive line prospects from the class of 2017, entered the transfer portal this offseason as well. Brandon, a three-star recruit, played sparingly in his two seasons in College Park. Meanwhile, Breyon, a former four-star, switched to the other side of the ball to provide depth along the offensive line in 2019 and made five appearances in 2019.

In addition to the exodus of transfers, highly productive running backs Anthony McFarland and Javon Leake both declared early for the NFL draft.

