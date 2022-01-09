Former 4-star CB Christian Gonzalez transfers to Oregon Ducks from Colorado

The Oregon Ducks picked up a big player from the transfer portal on Saturday afternoon, with cornerback Christian Gonzalez announcing that he will be committing to the Ducks after transferring from the Colorado Buffaloes.

Gonzalez was a former 4-star recruit who committed to Colorado in the class of 2020. He was also an honorable mention all-conference cornerback for Colorado last season and will be a major addition for the Ducks after safety Verone McKinley III declared for the 2022 NFL draft, and cornerback DJ James entered the transfer portal.

Gonzalez will be following Colorado’s former CB coach Demetrice Martin to Oregon. In two seasons with the Buffs, Gonzalez has 65 total tackles and 10 passes defended.

