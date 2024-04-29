Former 4-star, Alabama safety enters transfer portal with ‘do not contact’ tag

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program took a hit to its defensive back room on Monday. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, former four-star recruit and freshman safety Peyton Woodyard is expected to enter the transfer portal.

Woodyard arrived in Tuscaloosa following early signing day. He had a strong spring and had an impressive showing at Alabama’s A-Day spring game.

An interesting thing to note is that Woodyard has a “do not contact” tag. Meaning he likely knows which program he will play for to begin his college career. Whatever the case may be, he was expected to be a vital part of Alabama’s secondary moving forward. He was going to help add depth to the Crimson Tide’s secondary. Now, it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Alabama safety Peyton Woodyard has entered the transfer portal with a do not contact tag, @On3sports has learned. Was a top-150 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/AHJF8S4W9Y — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 29, 2024

