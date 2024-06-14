Former 4-star, Alabama safety Tony Mitchell transferring to East Mississippi Community College

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football safety Tony Mitchell is transferring to East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Mississippi. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Mitchell was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He chose to sign with the Crimson Tide over other programs like the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.

Mitchell underwent some off-the-field issues but was able to remain with the football team. During his freshman season, he played in seven games. The majority of his playing time came on special teams. He recorded just one tackle.

Given the fact that Mitchell is entering his sophomore season, he will spend five months with the program. That is considering that everything goes as planned for the former blue-chip recruit.

Former Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell has signed with East Mississippi Community College. Will spend this season there and then sign with a new team in December.https://t.co/AYu39d6iL8 pic.twitter.com/oWWxcXcQw2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 14, 2024

