Former 4-star, Alabama cornerback transferring to Texas A&M

There has been plenty of roster attrition in Tuscaloosa in recent days and weeks. One of the more recent transfer portal additions was Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks. Recently, Ricks announced that he was transferring to Texas A&M.

Ricks spent one season in Tuscaloosa. He played in two games and did not record any stats.

Ricks is a former top-25 recruit. The Virginia native chose the Crimson Tide over LSU coming out of high school. After entering the transfer portal, many suspected that he would take an official visit to LSU. That never came to fruition.

Now, Ricks is headed to College Station to play for a newly assembled Aggies coaching staff. It will be interesting to see how Ricks pans out in Texas A&M’s secondary for the rest of his college career.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest news regarding the Alabama football program and its former players in the NCAA transfer portal.

