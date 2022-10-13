Former 1st-round wide receiver could make his Chicago debut Thursday night

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields could be getting some big help ahead of his team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who Chicago acquired from New England in July, was activated from injured reserve Monday, practiced fully Wednesday, and did not carry an injury designation on Chicago’s final injury report.

The No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Harry appeared in 33 games for the Patriots, catching 57 passes and four touchdowns during his three seasons with the team.

The Bears and Fields could use Harry. Chicago has the NFL’s worst passing offense, averaging just under 117 passing yards per game. Darnell Mooney is Chicago’s top receiver and has 10 receptions for 173 yards on the season. Fields has three touchdown passes.

“It’s been hard just sitting here watching, especially once I started going to the games and standing on the sidelines,” Harry said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “It just brings you so much closer to the actual game. So I’m excited. I’m ecstatic.”

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t tip his hand on Harry’s status for Thursday’s game.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the team is in “wait and see” mode with WR N’Keal Harry. They’ll determine tomorrow if he’s active against the Commanders. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) October 12, 2022

