Former 1st-round pick hoping to get career back on track with the Cowboys

The UFL is proving to be an excellent route back to the NFL for several former players and even one who was a first-round pick. Cornerback Gareon Conley was a first-round pick back in 2017 but after a four-year absence has found his way back to the league after signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Conley played his college football at Ohio State but a shin injury derailed his rookie season with the Raiders. However, Conley came back strong and looked like he was on track for big things in 2018.

But the injury bug could never escape Conley and ultimately it put him out of the league after the 2020 season.

Conley found his way to the DC Defenders in late 2023 and in seven games he had two interceptions, two passes defended and 25 tackles. Now he joins the Cowboys and where he hopes he can make the 53-man roster and get his NFL career back on track at the age of 28.

