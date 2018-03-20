Former 1st-round tight end Eric Ebron signs with Colts after disappointing in Detroit

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they have signed former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is for two years with a maximum value of $15 million.

Former Lions’ TE Eric Ebron is signing a two-year deal worth a maximum value of $15 million with the Indianapolis Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2018





Ebron was the 10th pick in the 2014 NFL draft after a standout college career at North Carolina. But he failed to live up to his lofty expectations as a game-breaker, leading to his release from the Lions last week.

He was a consistent producer, tallying 186 catches for 2,070 yards and 11 touchdowns over four seasons, but not the playmaker the Lions had hoped for.

NFL stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald were among the Pro Bowl players selected after Ebron.

He’ll pair up with Jack Doyle to give Colts quarterback Andrew Luck — if he returns healthy — a potentially dynamic tight end tandem to work with.