Format details announced for TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match

Format specifics have been announced for the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity match, less than a week before live televised golf returns at Seminole Golf Club.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will team against a pair of former Oklahoma State standouts in Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a team skins match on May 17. The format means that each player will play his own ball, with each team counting the lower score between the two players on each hole. McIlroy and Johnson will play for the American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff will play for the CDC Foundation.

With all money going to charity, both teams will start with $500,000 in the bank. From there, hole values will increase as the match continues: Nos. 1-6 will be worth $50,000 each, while Nos. 7-16 will be worth $100,000. The 17th hole will be worth $200,000 while No. 18 will feature a $500,000 skin.

Tale of the tape: Dustin Johnson-Rory McIlroy vs. Rickie Fowler-Matthew Wolff

In the event of any ties, the dollar values will carry over from hole to hole. If the 18th hole is tied and play concludes before 5:45 p.m. ET, players will head to the par-3 17th and play it from approximately 125 yards. If the teams are still tied, they would return to the 17th tee and decide the remaining skins and money by a closest-to-the-pin contest.

If play concludes after 5:45 p.m. ET and the teams remain tied, only the closest-to-the-pin option on No. 17 will be used.

Additional bonus money will be awarded for low scores, with players earning an extra $25,000 per birdie, $50,000 per eagle and $150,000 per hole-in-one or double eagle. All putts for birdies or better must be holed and won't subject to concession, even if the putt doesn't affect the team score.

There will also be two long drive contests, with $100,000 going to the longest drive on No. 2 and $150,000 on No. 14. Tee shots do not need to finish in the fairway to count for long drive purposes.

Live match coverage will air from 2-6 p.m. ET on May 17 on NBC, Golf Channel, NBCSN, Sky Sports and other PGA Tour global media partners.