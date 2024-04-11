Forman wins Athlete of the Week

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Mar Forman is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Monticello track and field standout broke a 42-year old school record this week in discus. Forman had three throws at Monday’s dual, and broke the record on each one. The final throw beat the old record by seven feet. The three sport athlete had to miss wrestling season and most of football season with an injury, but is now setting his sights on more records.

“I told my coach and some other people I was going to break the records this year,” Forman said. “I’m still working for the shot put record. I got the discus, I’m going to keep breaking it, then I’ll come for the State record next.”

Mar is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next athlete of the week, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out the short nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.