In-form Spanish winger offered to Barcelona at a bargain price

The realm of Spanish football is one that more or less continues to revolve around FC Barcelona. In terms of news and drama, perhaps no other club comes even close to La Blaugrana. However, there are real issues at Barcelona as well, and they need to be addressed in the summer.

With Hansi Flick now in charge at FC Barcelona, changes and new directions are expected. However, not every opportunity that comes in the way of the Catalan club is seen as one worth taking. Such is also the case it seems for the latest bargain that Barcelona has reportedly been presented with.

As per Mundo Deportivo, 30-year-old Real Betis winger Ayoze Perez has been offered to FC Barcelona. While the party that has offered his services has been kept nameless and anonymous for now, the price for the player is set at a cost-effective €4 million.

To understand why it is seen as a bargain rather than a fair price, one does not need to look beyond Perez’s recent season. While playing for Betis, the Spanish winger scored 11 goals and was impressive enough this season to now be an official part of Luis de la Fuente’s Spain team for the Euros.

However, simply because he is cheap for Barcelona does not mean he is right for the club. Flick and Barça, in agreement, do not wish to acquire a multi-purpose attacking component, given that they already possess enough already. Instead, they would prefer to invest in a new defensive pivot and a specialist left-winger such as Nico Williams.

Vitor Roque or Ferran Torres, the option for Ayoze Perez has not fully been discarded. With financial fair play set to be very important this summer, it is clear that Barcelona will need to be cautious about what decisions they make or do not make.