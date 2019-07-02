In-form Rapinoe dropped to USA bench, goalkeeper Telford drafted in for England

Megan Rapinoe was dropped to the bench for the United States' Women's World Cup semi-final against England, despite scoring back-to-back braces in the previous two rounds.

Christen Press was preferred on the left-hand side of USA's attack, with the defending champions' coach Jill Ellis making a bold decision given Rapinoe came into the game as one of the tournament's leading scorers on five goals.

Rapinoe was subsequently absent from her team's warm-up on the field before kick-off and her omission was one of two changes to USA's team, the other being the inclusion of Lindsey Horan for Sam Mewis in midfield.

There was also a surprise name in the England XI as goalkeeper Karen Bardsley was unable to take her place between the posts due to a hamstring injury, Carly Telford coming in for just her second start at a major tournament.

Rachel Daly and Beth Mead were in Phil Neville's starting line-up as Fran Kirby and Toni Duggan dropped out for an England team bidding to make their first ever World Cup final.