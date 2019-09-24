In-form Leicester City put four past struggling Luton Town to progress to Carabao Cup last 16

Youri Tielemans was instrumental for the visitors to Kenilworth Road - Getty Images Europe

Luton Town 0 Leicester City 4

Leicester City, a side with lofty ambitions again under Brendan Rodgers, eased into the fourth round of a competition for which they would consider themselves realistic contenders.

Rodgers made seven changes from the side that beat Tottenham to go third in the Premier League last weekend but still found room for more than £90 million worth of summer acquisitions. Not surprisingly, given that manager Graeme Jones made 10 changes, a Luton team still acclimatising in the Championship after successive promotions proved something of a mismatch.

Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet were the big-money signings on display in Luton’s throwback Kenilworth Road ground, although the spotlight was taken by someone with a special affection for the place who cost a little less.

James Justin, the England Under-21 defender who moved from Luton to Leicester for an undisclosed fee (thought to be around £6 million), marked his debut with a goal against his former club.

Leicester were in control before half-time, going ahead through Demarai Gray, who finished off what looked like a well-rehearsed routine after Perez had helped on a near-post corner from Marc Albrighton.

Justin had his moment just before the break. The right-back had already shown a willingness to join in with attacks and he arrived in just the right place to drive home a Tielemans cross on the half-volley. There was applause from all round the ground, acknowledged by the Luton-born player, whose own celebration was respectfully restrained.

Luton fought gamely, but mainly in their own half, not managing a shot until the 68th minute, when substitute Izzy Brown drew a decent save from Danny Ward. Leicester added further goals through Tielemans and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho.

“As soon as I knew the draw I had this match in my mind,” Justin said. “It was the debut I wanted and to be applauded by the Luton fans after I had scored against them was amazing. I just want them to know how much I appreciate everything they did for me.”

Match details

Luton Town (4-3-3): Shea; Bolton, Jones, Sheehan, Potts; Berry, Butterfield, Mpanzu; McManaman (LuaLua 72), Lee (Cornick 60), Moncur (Brown 60).

Substitutes not used: Sluga (g), Tunnicliffe, Pearson, Bree.



Leicester City (4-1-4-1): Ward; Justin, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs; Ndidi (Choudhury 77); Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Albrighton; Perez (Iheanacho 71).

Substitutes not used: Schmeichel (g), Pereira, Amartey, Barnes, Vardy.



Referee: Matt Donohue (Cheshire)

Attendance: 6,216.

