[BBC]

What a week for Newcastle United. A week which could have lasting effects on determining their season. Seven points out of a possible nine means they are well and truly in the European mix.

As I have been saying throughout the campaign, any pressure that has been on Eddie Howe is absolutely ridiculous. He is performing more miracles this season than last.

To be two points off Manchester United in sixth, with the injury crisis, the Sandro Tonali situation and everything else he has faced is unbelievable.

As always, he has dealt with it in a calm, respectful manner. Not once has Howe blamed officials for VAR decisions - like the one that knocked the Magpies out of the Champions League against Paris St-Germain.

Not once has he complained at the outrageous cup draws - the group of death in Europe or the domestic cup draws away to the top teams like Manchester City.

Most impressive of all, not once has Eddie berated the injury crisis and blamed bad luck for bad results - even after having the most days missed because of injuries in the Premier League this season by a country mile. And, even now, still having a better unavailable 11 than a fully fit one.

Howe carries himself and his team with respect, intelligence and dignity. Seven games remain in what has been a rollercoaster of a season, but sixth place is still in our hands.

Any form of European football would be a success this season, but if we could finish above Manchester United and get sixth... in the words of Kevin Keegan: "I'll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them. Love it!"

Matty Renton can be found at The Magpie Channel TV