Out-of-form Arsenal 23yo remains in Mikel Arteta’s plans

Gabriel Martinelli remains an important part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the future, despite a dip in form during the 2023/24 campaign.

LUTON, ENGLAND: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates after Gabriel Jesus scores the teams second goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal FC at Kenilworth Road on December 05, 2023. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

James McNicholas reports for The Athletic that in spite of Gabriel Martinelli’s underwhelming 2023/24, Arsenal’s faith in the winger hasn’t been shaken.

Martinelli reportedly remains an important part of Mikel Arteta’s plans, and decision-makers at the club believe last season was just an anomaly in his development.

The Brazilian is expected to kick on again next season, with a long contract lasting until at least 2027.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on December 02, 2023. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Martinelli is currently away with Brazil at Copa America, and they got their tournament underway against Costa Rica on Monday night.

It was a disappointing evening overall, as Brazil failed to break the deadlock and finished the match 0-0. But Martinelli can’t take too much of the blame for the dropped points, having only come on as a substitute for 13 minutes.

Martinelli’s involvement was a positive in itself, with the Arsenal man suffering a knock during the week.

Fortunately, the fitness issue turned out to be nothing serious, and he was ready for involvement again by Monday’s game.

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA: Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Brazil at Barranquilla on November 16, 2023. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

Brazil face Paraguay on Friday night and Colombia on Tuesday to complete the group stage, needing to finish in the top two to reach the quarter-finals.

Colombia won their opening game over Paraguay, so Martinelli’s side have some work to do already.