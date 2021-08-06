Breaking News:

Form 8.3 - UDG Healthcare plc

State Street International (Ireland) Limited
FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates

Company dealt in

UDG Healthcare plc

Class of relevant security to which
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

€0.05 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

05th August 2021

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

2,766,063

















1.09776%





















(2) Derivatives (other than options)

N/A

(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell

N/A

Total

2,766,063

















1.09776%





















(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

N/A

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

N/A

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

N/A

Total

N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Sale

17,630

10.78

Sale

5,439

10.77

Sale

35,055

10.78

Sale

44,353

10.78


(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling,
purchasing
varying etc.

Number of
securities to which
the option relates
(Note 7)

Exercise
price

Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.

Expiry
date

Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

N/A

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)

NO

Date of disclosure

06th August 2021

Contact name

Lionel Colaco

Telephone number

020 33956098

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

N/A

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

N/A


